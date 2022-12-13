April 19, 1923—Dec. 10, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Loretta May (Morse) Trombley, 99, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Glens Falls Center with her loving family by her side.

Born April 19, 1923, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elsie (Ferguson) Morse.

On January 27, 1946, Loretta married the love of her life Maurice “Punchy” Trombley at St. Alphonsus Church.

She was a long-time parishioner of St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. Loretta was currently a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Loretta retired from Finch Pruyn after 37 years of employment.

She enjoyed lunch with the ladies, bingo, and painting.

Loretta was a member of the Lady’s of St. Anne for 50-plus years and a member of the Red Hats at the nursing home.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Maurice “Punchy” Trombley; son, David Trombley; brother, Gilbert Morse; sisters: Hazel Ryder, Waneta Gleason, and Roberta Shaw.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter-in-law, Sharon Trombley Monrian and her husband Gerald Monrian; grandson, Michael Trombley and his wife Denise; granddaughter, Wendy Caldwell and her husband Scott; good friend, Joan; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, friends.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hour at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Rite of committal will follow the mass at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Loretta’s memory can be made to Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med., 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC119, Albany, NY 12208.

