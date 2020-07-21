May 15, 1931 — July 19, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Loretta M. Salazar, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 89.
Loretta was born on May 15, 1931 to Leslie and Dorothy Wells. She graduated from South Glens Falls in 1949.
She met her husband on what the family calls the famous bridge (Glens Falls), married Manuel R. Salazar on September 9, 1951. They raised two sons, Richard, and Dave and two daughters, Mary and Nancy.
Loretta worked for numerous companies, Montgomery Ward, Glens Falls National Bank and Leonelli Insurance Company. She was very active in her life. She was very involved in Girl Scouts (Area Chairperson, leader), Charter Member in the St. Michael’s Rosary Altar Society, started the Bereavement Program with Sister Mary at St. Michael’s, and was an active member of the Calico Dancers and American Indianist Society. She loved helping people and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her father, Leslie; mother, Dorothy (died when she was 4 and stated that she couldn’t wait to see her again); her brother, Bob; sisters, Virginia and Lois, and daughter, Mary.
She is survived by her husband, Manny (Derk); her children, Richard, Dave (Patricia) and Nancy; grandchildren, Adam (Shannon), Nadine, Angelina, and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Monet, Kora, Alice, and Gabriel; Susan Crete, who was like a daughter; brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Regan & Denny Funeral Service, 94 Saratoga Ave. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Due to current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel and burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls will be held privately for the family.
The family would like to thank Michelle Diehl for her care with mom.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Michael the Archangel Bereavement Committee, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To express online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
