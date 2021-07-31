July 3, 1932—July 28, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Mom, Loretta Anna Grabowski, 89, or in her 90th year as she liked to say, released her earthly body, donned her wings and reunited with Pop her soulmate on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saratoga Springs, NY surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born on July 3, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, Mom was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Ilaria) Iannece, Italian immigrants who arrived at Port of New York on March 10, 1921, with three children in tow. Mom and her brother Joseph were born in New York.
Mom married the love of her life and soulmate, Edward S. Grabowski in Flushing, NY. They met in 1947 at a candy store in Queens when Pop was 21 and just out of the Navy and Mom was 14! So back in the Navy Pop went until Mom turned 18. They were married on July 8, 1951, and had an adventurous life together with six amazing children — truth — and 52 years of marriage, until his passing in 2002.
Mom was quite the home decorator and created a beautiful space for us in Commack, NY until they pulled up roots and moved to Lake George, NY with their four younger children. The house was a clean slate for her decorating skills and she enjoyed every minute of it. She also loved her gardens and was close enough to the lake to enjoy the calliope of the Minnie Ha-Ha!
Pop and us kids were Mom’s lifeline. Additionally, her passion was learning about different cultures and philosophies, and sharing them with others through teaching. Huna became an integral part of her being. Huna means “secret” in Hawaiian and refers to ancient knowledge said to enable an individual to connect to their highest wisdom. This is what she studied, taught and lived.
In addition to her parents and Pop, Mom was predeceased by her granddaughter, Casey Lynn Gamblin; her siblings, Josephine, Emma, Lillian and Joseph and their spouses.
Left to cherish Mom’s memory are her children: Joseph (Deborah) Grabowski of Huntington, NY, Marianne (Mike Flower) Gamblin of Queensbury, NY, Wayne (Lorie) Grabowski of Southbury, CT, Donna (John) Kemmer of Saratoga Springs, NY, Richard (Janet) Grabowski of Queensbury, NY, Karen (Joe) Tarantino of South Glens Falls, NY; her grandchildren: Jason, Robert “BJ”, Kevin (Kathryn), Justin, Matthew, Nicole, Christina, Allison, Emily and Andi; her great-grandchildren: Damien, Ryder and Edward; and several nieces and nephews; and a ton of friends!
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
We welcome casual, bright and cheerful attire. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share their thoughts during this time.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mom’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To view Mom’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.