July 3, 1932—July 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Mom, Loretta Anna Grabowski, 89, or in her 90th year as she liked to say, released her earthly body, donned her wings and reunited with Pop her soulmate on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saratoga Springs, NY surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born on July 3, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, Mom was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Ilaria) Iannece, Italian immigrants who arrived at Port of New York on March 10, 1921, with three children in tow. Mom and her brother Joseph were born in New York.

Mom married the love of her life and soulmate, Edward S. Grabowski in Flushing, NY. They met in 1947 at a candy store in Queens when Pop was 21 and just out of the Navy and Mom was 14! So back in the Navy Pop went until Mom turned 18. They were married on July 8, 1951, and had an adventurous life together with six amazing children — truth — and 52 years of marriage, until his passing in 2002.

Mom was quite the home decorator and created a beautiful space for us in Commack, NY until they pulled up roots and moved to Lake George, NY with their four younger children. The house was a clean slate for her decorating skills and she enjoyed every minute of it. She also loved her gardens and was close enough to the lake to enjoy the calliope of the Minnie Ha-Ha!