Loren A. Wells

Nov. 21, 1931 - Dec. 7, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Loren A. Wells, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born Nov. 21, 1931, in Gansevoort he was the son of the late Linus and Gladys (Woods) Wells.

He graduated from Fort Edward High School.

After graduation Loren proudly joined the United States Army.

Loren was employed by Sandy Hill Corporation in Hudson Falls for 32 years.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman who enjoyed going to county fairs, auctions, and bowling.

In addition to his parents, Loren was predeceased by his siblings, Malcolm Wells (Geraldine), Merwyn Wells (Eva), Lee Wells, Lloyd Wells, Carolyn McDonald (Kenneth), and Clyde Wells.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Nathaniel Wells and his wife, Lorraine; sisters-in-law, Barbara Wells and Jean Wells; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Loren's memory can be made to the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 172 Gansevoort, NY 12831, or Fort Edward Rifle Club c/o Dick Anderson 19 West Rd. Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Loren's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.