Nov. 22, 1939—Apr. 1, 2021
WHITEHALL—Lorayne Anne (Wescott) Gebo was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was known as Narn and loved by all who knew her. She went into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on April 1, 2021 at the age of 81. Lorayne was born on November 22, 1939 to Elenora (Whalen) and Ralph Wescott.
She married the love of her life, Francis “Duker” Gebo, in 1958. She is now reunited with her beloved husband and many other family members and friends, including her great-great grandson Luke, who have gone on before her. Left to cherish her memory is her dear brother Robert (Geraldine) Wescott; along with several nieces and nephews.
Lorayne and Francis had three children: Lori (Michael) Lamphere, Joseph (Kate) Gebo, and Kevin (Susan) Gebo; she had seven grandchildren that she adored: Kerry (Jason) Bowles, Gary (Stephanie) Lamphere, Mary (Walter) Douglas, Heather (Lou) Pauquette, Sarah (Jeremy) Gebo, Grant (Megan) Gebo, Elizabeth Gebo (Nolin). On the day of her departure from this world, her thirteenth great grandson, Levi, was ushered in to continue to bless the family.
Lorayne truly touched all that she encountered. She always made time for her friends with long talks and warm hugs. She loved Jesus and was willing to share her testimony with all. She enjoyed exercising with the senior citizens group, fellowshipping with the ladies at her church, playing board games, going on camping trips with her family and friends, spending summers at the pool, and enjoying precious time with her family.
The services will be held at Truthville Baptist Church on Monday, April 5, 2021. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM. There will be a private burial for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Truthville Christian Academy in her memory. The donations can be sent to Truthville Christian Academy, PO Box 157, North Granville, NY 12854.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.