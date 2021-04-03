Nov. 22, 1939—Apr. 1, 2021

WHITEHALL—Lorayne Anne (Wescott) Gebo was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was known as Narn and loved by all who knew her. She went into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on April 1, 2021 at the age of 81. Lorayne was born on November 22, 1939 to Elenora (Whalen) and Ralph Wescott.

She married the love of her life, Francis “Duker” Gebo, in 1958. She is now reunited with her beloved husband and many other family members and friends, including her great-great grandson Luke, who have gone on before her. Left to cherish her memory is her dear brother Robert (Geraldine) Wescott; along with several nieces and nephews.

Lorayne and Francis had three children: Lori (Michael) Lamphere, Joseph (Kate) Gebo, and Kevin (Susan) Gebo; she had seven grandchildren that she adored: Kerry (Jason) Bowles, Gary (Stephanie) Lamphere, Mary (Walter) Douglas, Heather (Lou) Pauquette, Sarah (Jeremy) Gebo, Grant (Megan) Gebo, Elizabeth Gebo (Nolin). On the day of her departure from this world, her thirteenth great grandson, Levi, was ushered in to continue to bless the family.