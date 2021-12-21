June 2, 1926—Dec. 16, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Loraine W. McAfee, 96, passed away at the Washington Center on Thursday, December 16, 2021, with loved ones.
Born June 2, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of Lloyd Weston and Ruth (Beatty), she was one of six children of Lloyd and Ruth.
Loraine met the love of her life, Harold McAfee, while ice skating in the winter of 1946. They began their 73-year marriage in April of 1948, when Harold returned from his service in the Army in the 10th Mountain Division in WW II. They married in the “Little Church around the corner,” an Episcopal Church in Manhattan, which has a very inspirational history.
Loraine had a challenging career in the corporate office department of JCPenney in Manhattan for 40 years. She and Harold led a very active life skiing, camping, hiking, ice skating and enjoyed water sports and playing tennis. Loraine was a wonderful homemaker; she loved sewing her own clothes and knitting beautiful sweaters.
In addition to her parents, Loraine was predeceased by Russell, Charles, Donald, Harry Weston and Doris Weston.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Harold J. McAfee; and her dog Odin, a Lab/Irish setter.
A memorial service will take place at the Hiland Golf Course on her birthday, June 2, 2022. Details will be shared at a later date.
Loraine will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Washington Center.
In loving memory of Loraine, contributions may be made to the organization of your choice.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.