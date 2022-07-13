July 20, 1933—July 10, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Loraine D. Charles, 88, of Fenway Drive, passed away peacefully at Fort Hudson Nursing Center surrounded by loved ones, Sunday evening, July 10, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born on July 20, 1933, in Port Byron, she was the daughter of the late C. Theodore and Doris (Webster) Weston. She graduated from Port Byron High School as valedictorian.

She married John Patrick Charles on Aug. 22, 1953, in Auburn. John passed away on May 8, 2015, following 61 years of marriage.

Loraine worked as an executive assistant for Bear Stearns in New York City. They moved to Lake Luzerne in 1993.

Her enjoyments included shopping with Kathryn, hot fudge sundaes, psychics, Sunday dinners but mostly spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the time she and John spent as “snowbirds” at Sundance in Zephyrhills, FL of which she was a founding member of the Social Club.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, John P. Charles, a brother, Royce Weston and brothers-in-law, Peter (Jeanine) Charles and Robert VanAlphen.

Survivors include her children: Michael and Kathryn Charles of Lake Luzerne, Laura (David Decker) Kipp of Valatie; grandchildren: Michaela (Brentin) Trudeau, Kaitlyn (Jeffrey) Bush, John (Rebecca Jennings) Kipp and Kevin Kipp; great-grandchildren: Kiernan, Kennedy, Kolton, Raegan, Mason, Lauryssa, Isabelle and Isla; a sister, Phyllis Russell; brother and sisters -in-law: Eugene (Ann) Charles and Marcella VanAlphen; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson especially Theresa (Whitecoat), B and G Wings.

Friends may call Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m.

Committal will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Contributions in Loraine’s memory may be directed to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Double H Hole in the Woods, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

