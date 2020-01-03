MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA — Loni Teresa Strausbaugh, 76, of Madison Township died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was the wife of Thomas L. Strausbaugh and the couple was married for 53 years.
Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Otto Michael and Whilmena C. (Kohlman) Sieber. Loni grew up in the Adirondack Mountains, where her parents ran a resort on Loon Lake in Warren County. She graduated from Pottersville High School and earned her bachelor of arts from Barnard College. In Ewa Beach, Hawaii, she taught preschool and after moving to Virginia, she worked as a licensed Realtor for Coldwell Banker in Springfield, where she was a multiyear member of the million dollar sales club. Loni was a member of the Nature Conservancy, Arbor Day Foundation and the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad.
Loni was an avid photographer, enjoyed traveling, spending time outside just enjoying the beauty of her surroundings, watching birds and completing crossword puzzles.
You have free articles remaining.
Loni was known for her keen sense of humor and for the kindness and respect she shared for everyone. She and her husband Tom formed a mutually supportive bond, in which she was the dreamer and he was the implementer. As a Navy wife of 20 years, every five years Loni's life was uprooted from her home and along with her family, she moved to a new city, always making the new house a stable and loving home for her family. Some of the places where she lived were New York City, San Diego, Vallejo, Long Beach, Newport, Pearl Harbor, Bremerhaven, Germany and Springfield, Virginia.
In addition to her husband Tom, Loni is survived by her daughters, Theresa Loni Woods and her husband Jerry of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Kirsten Beth Lopkoff and her husband Eric of Arvada, Colorado; her grandchildren, Savannah R. and Josie J. Woods and Harper B. Lopkoff.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, Saturday at the funeral home. To share your fondest memories of Loni, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.