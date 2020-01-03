MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA — Loni Teresa Strausbaugh, 76, of Madison Township died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was the wife of Thomas L. Strausbaugh and the couple was married for 53 years.

Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Otto Michael and Whilmena C. (Kohlman) Sieber. Loni grew up in the Adirondack Mountains, where her parents ran a resort on Loon Lake in Warren County. She graduated from Pottersville High School and earned her bachelor of arts from Barnard College. In Ewa Beach, Hawaii, she taught preschool and after moving to Virginia, she worked as a licensed Realtor for Coldwell Banker in Springfield, where she was a multiyear member of the million dollar sales club. Loni was a member of the Nature Conservancy, Arbor Day Foundation and the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad.

Loni was an avid photographer, enjoyed traveling, spending time outside just enjoying the beauty of her surroundings, watching birds and completing crossword puzzles.

