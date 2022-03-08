 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lona (Moynehan) Bruno

Lona (Moynehan) Bruno

POTOMAC FALLS, VA — Lona (Moynehan) Bruno of Potomac Falls, VA died on March 1, 2022.

Devoted wife to Vito J. Bruno, she is survived by her five children: Elizabeth Bruno, John Bruno (Barbara), Heide Cornwell, Christopher Bruno (Deborah), and Stephanie Walsh (Chris); and her 10 grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 46639 Algonkian Parkway, Potomac Falls, VA 20165.

To view full obituary and send condolences, please visit www.adamsgreen.com.

