July 18, 1933—Dec. 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Lois Verna Barrett, formally of West Fort Ann, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on December 30, 2022.

Born July 18, 1933, on the family farm in West Fort Ann, Lois was the daughter of the late Lester and Verna (Rivers) Wood.

Lois was a graduate of the Hudson Falls School system. During her lifetime she was employed at The Glens Falls Insurance Company, Central Market, Cumberland Farms, General Electric, Whitehall Head Start, and Walmart. At the age of 83, Lois entered retirement so she could relax and enjoy family and friends.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, and friends which included her church friends and friends at the Skenesborough Harbor. She loved camping and introduced all of her children to the experience.

Lois was known for her big heart; she helped anyone that needed it. She gave of herself unconditionally.

Lois leaves behind her children: Diane (Tom) Ingleston of Whitehall, Susan (Larry) Blanchard of Hudson Falls, Richard (Bonnie) Porter of NC, Joanne Loveland of Queensbury, Lewis Barrett of West Fort Ann; her 28 grandchildren and their spouses; 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her very much.

At Lois’s request, there will be no services or calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time, by her family.

Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.

