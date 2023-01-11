Lois Verna Barrett

July 18, 1933 - Dec. 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Lois Verna Barrett, formally of West Fort Ann, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on Dec. 30, 2022.

Born July 18, 1933, on the family farm in West Fort Ann, Lois was the daughter of the late Lester and Verna (Rivers) Wood.

Lois was a graduate of the Hudson Falls School system. During her lifetime, she was employed at The Glens Falls Insurance Company, Central Market, Cumberland Farms, General Electric, Whitehall Head Start, and Walmart. At the age of 83, Lois entered retirement so she could relax and enjoy family and friends.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, which included her church friends and friends at the Skenesborough Harbor. She loved camping and introduced all her children to the experience. Lois' favorite place to camp with her family was Fish Creek until 2012. She then would go and visit for a day whenever she was able to.

Lois also enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren. She taught them about farming and raising farm animals. She also enjoyed going to the Washington County Fair with her grandchildren and staying the week with them was a highlight.

She also enjoyed stock car racing, pony racing, walking, bicycling, long rides, picnics, and flowers.

Lois was known for her big heart; she helped anyone that needed it. She gave of herself unconditionally.

Besides her parents, Lois was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Wood and her son, Jeffrey M. Porter.

Lois leaves behind her children: Diane (Tom) Ingleston of Whitehall, Susan (Larry) Blanchard of Hudson Falls, Richard (Bonnie) Porter of NC, Joanne Loveland of Queensbury, Lewis Barrett of West Fort Ann; her 28 grandchildren and their spouses; 26 great-grandchildren, all of who will miss her very much.

At Lois's request, there will be no services or calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time, by her family.

Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.