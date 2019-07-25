May 1, 1940 — July 22, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Lois V. Taylor, 79, a resident of Route 32 in Gansevoort, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born May 1, 1940 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Ruth VanDewerker.
Lois was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh in 1962 with a degree in education. She had a lifelong love of learning and teaching, in and outside the classroom. Later in life she worked for State Farm and enjoyed helping others.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Luther Taylor of Gansevoort; her children, Helen (Dave) Strait of Ballston Spa, Karen (David) Carver of Canton and Clayton (Marie) Taylor of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jon and Sarah Carver and Kimberly Taylor; one sister, Joan (Edward) Sackman of Schuylerville; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Celebrant Jason Easton officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, in the Gansevoort Cemetery.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
