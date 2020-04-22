× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 6, 1928 — April 19, 2020

FORT ANN — Lois Shirley Romano, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls. Born on Oct. 6, 1928 in Hudson Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Foster and Mary (Burlett) Washburn. Lois married Ernest Anthony Romano Sr. on April 28, 1956 and they were married for 57 years. She was employed by Fort Ann Central School for over 40 years with various positions including teacher’s aide, attendance officer and later a bus monitor.

Lois loved crocheting and making Afghans for everyone she met. She enjoyed bingo and scratch off tickets. She was the past president of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post No. 6196, worked for the Board of Elections in Fort Ann and did so until she was in her 80s. She also was a member of the Democratic Committee of Washington County and the Catholic Daughters. She supported her local hockey teams, cheering on the Red Wings, Ice Hawks and the Frost Bites. Lois enjoyed going to the Hudson Falls Senior Center to interact and socialize with everyone. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Romano Sr. and by a sister, Barbara Howk.