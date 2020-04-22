Oct. 6, 1928 — April 19, 2020
FORT ANN — Lois Shirley Romano, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls. Born on Oct. 6, 1928 in Hudson Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Foster and Mary (Burlett) Washburn. Lois married Ernest Anthony Romano Sr. on April 28, 1956 and they were married for 57 years. She was employed by Fort Ann Central School for over 40 years with various positions including teacher’s aide, attendance officer and later a bus monitor.
Lois loved crocheting and making Afghans for everyone she met. She enjoyed bingo and scratch off tickets. She was the past president of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post No. 6196, worked for the Board of Elections in Fort Ann and did so until she was in her 80s. She also was a member of the Democratic Committee of Washington County and the Catholic Daughters. She supported her local hockey teams, cheering on the Red Wings, Ice Hawks and the Frost Bites. Lois enjoyed going to the Hudson Falls Senior Center to interact and socialize with everyone. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Romano Sr. and by a sister, Barbara Howk.
Lois is survived by her children, Ernest A. Romano Jr. of Glens Falls, Robert (Cheryl) Romano of Hudson Falls, Peter Romano of Glens Falls and Ruth (Mark) Girard of Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Bigelow of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, Robert Romano II of Lumberton, New Jersey, Matthew Romano of South Glens Falls, Anthony (Gabrielle) Romano of Queensbury, Alexandria (Derek) Williams of Glens Falls and Lee and Quinn Girard of Glens Falls; her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Maximus and Arabella Bigelow, Luca Romano and Gianna Morris, and Aadilyn and Noah Williams.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pearl Ure at the Pines for being there for Mom when her family could not.
Due to the current situation, services will be private for the family. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Falls Senior Center in memory of Lois.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sb funeralhome.com.
“The bus is leaving Lois.”
