May 11, 1933 — May 22, 2020

Queensbury — Lois M. Ruark, 87, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. May she rest in peace.

Born May 11, 1933 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Joseph and Nora (Mandigo) LaRich.

Lois enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, crafting, going to lawn sales, and studying with the Jehovah Witness members.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Spencer E. Vincent, sons, Forrest and Michael Sutliff and three sisters, Beverly, Shirley, and Francis LaRich.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Sutliff of Schenectady, Noreen Williams of Galstonbury, Connecticut, Sonia (Eugene) Rawlins of South Glens Falls, Spencer Vincent of Queensbury, Patricia Othmer of Queensbury and Terrie (Joseph) Hanley of Queensbury; grandchildren, Ricky Sutliff of Schenectady, Hannah, Lara, and Rachel Bernard of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Billy and Allen Ladd of South Glens Falls, Joshua Canale of Queensbury, Tonya Vincent of Oneonta and Eric Leombruno of South Glens Falls; many great-grandchildren; sister, Betty O’Connor of California; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.