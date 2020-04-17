SOLOMONS, MD – Lois M. Plude, 89, of Solomons, Maryland, former resident of South Glens Falls, passed away on April 11, 2020.
Lois was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Alfred A. and Mary Louise (Pouliotte) Messier. At a young age Lois’ family moved to Hudson Falls, to be closer to her Mom’s (Louise’s) family.
Lois was raised in Hudson Falls along with her two brothers (Donald and Thomas). At the age of 13, Lois attended a private boarding school in Canada where she became fluent in the french language. The following year she returned to Hudson Falls, enrolled in public high school and graduated in 1947.
Following high school, Lois worked in the local Hudson Falls area. In 1949, she met David Plude and on May 20, 1950 they were married. Lois and Dave raised their six children in South Glens Falls.
During her children’s formative years Lois was a “stay at home” Mom. As the children grew older however, she started working at the Joy Department store in South Glens Falls and ultimately was promoted to the finance department.
After leaving the Joy Store, Lois worked for a variety of companies in the health care, dental and computer industries all the while taking advantage of her accounting ability. Lois retired from Wang Laboratories in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1995.
In their retirement years Lois and Dave enjoyed the “fulltime RVing” lifestyle as “snowbirds” in central Florida returning to New Hampshire and New York during the summers.
In 2000 they decided to finally “settle down” and returned to the Glens Falls area. Following Dave’s passing, Lois moved to Lusby, Marlyand in early 2002 to be closer to her youngest daughter Deidre and her family. Lois has resided in Lusby since.
Lois enjoyed cooking, motorcycling, traveling, camping/RVing, playing cards/games, and socializing with friends and family at every opportunity.
Over the years she took special joy in hosting her grandchildren during their summers off from school. All in all, what she enjoyed most was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls before moving out of the area and then attended Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, Maryland.
Besides her parents, Lois was predeceased; by her husband, David Plude, son, Derek Plude and brothers Donald and Thomas Messier.
Survivors include her children, Douglas Plude; and his wife, Nancy of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Danielle Duncan of San Diego, California; Dana Plude and his wife, Denise of Rockville, Maryland; Denis Plude of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; and Deidre Keith and her husband, Chris of Lusby, Maryland; as well as 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, at a later date.
The Rite of Committal will be at Pine View Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Lois Plude may be made to the South High Marathon Dance
(https:/shmd.myevent.com/3/donate.htm), 42 Merritt Rd, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
