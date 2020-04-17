Lois M. Plude

In their retirement years Lois and Dave enjoyed the “fulltime RVing” lifestyle as “snowbirds” in central Florida returning to New Hampshire and New York during the summers.

In 2000 they decided to finally “settle down” and returned to the Glens Falls area. Following Dave’s passing, Lois moved to Lusby, Marlyand in early 2002 to be closer to her youngest daughter Deidre and her family. Lois has resided in Lusby since.

Lois enjoyed cooking, motorcycling, traveling, camping/RVing, playing cards/games, and socializing with friends and family at every opportunity.

Over the years she took special joy in hosting her grandchildren during their summers off from school. All in all, what she enjoyed most was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls before moving out of the area and then attended Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, Maryland.

Besides her parents, Lois was predeceased; by her husband, David Plude, son, Derek Plude and brothers Donald and Thomas Messier.