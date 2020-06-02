May 11, 1933 — May 22, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Lois M. (LaRich) Ruark, 87, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. May she rest in peace.
Born May 11, 1933 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Joseph and Nora (Mandigo) LaRich.
Lois enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, crafting, going to lawn sales, and studying with the Jehovah Witness members.
In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Spencer E. Vincent, his sons Forrest and Michael Sutliff, and three sisters, Beverly, Shirley and Francis LaRich.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Sutliff (Schenectady), Noreen Williams (Galstonbury, Connecticut), Sonia (Eugene) Rawlins (South Glens Falls), Spencer Vincent (Queensbury), Patricia Othmer (Queensbury), and Terrie (Joseph) Hanley (Queensbury); grandchildren, Ricky Sutliff (Schenectady), Hannah, Lara, and Rachel Bernard (Glastonbury, Connecticut), Billy and Allen Ladd (South Glens Falls), Joshua Canale (Queensbury), Tonya Vincent (Oneonta), Eric Leombruno (South Glens Falls), and Dustin Gilligan (Argyle); many great-grandchildren; his sister, Betty O’Connor (California); also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Mary Stein and all the staff at High Peaks Hospice for all the special care they have provided.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.baker funeralhome.com.
