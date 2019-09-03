Oct. 7, 1935 — Aug. 31, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Lois Kelley, 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 following a long illness.
Born on Oct. 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Margaret (Penders) Bartlett.
On Dec. 26, 1953, she married her husband, Clarence Kelley. They were married for 63 wonderful years before he passed away in 2016.
Lois was never a fan of animals until her family bought her “Sassy” who changed her world. She also loved playing golf and card nights with her siblings. Lois enjoyed baking and was known as the “Pie Lady” to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Kelley; her son, Darrin Kelley; a grandson, Richard Kelley; and her siblings, Dennis Bartlett, John Bartlett, Gillette Bartlett, Richard “Dick” Bartlett, Margaret Prevost and Pat Foster.
Survivors include her son, Howard Kelley and his wife, Karen; her daughter, Kathleen Sweet and her significant other, Brook Waters; her grandchildren, Howard Kelley Jr. and his wife, Val, Angela Kelley, Jeremy Kelley, Charles Passno, Dina Passno, Shawn Sweet, Lucy Sweet, Darrin Kelley Jr., Kristin Kelley and Breanna Kelley; her sisters, Lona Jennings, Cindy Porter, Marilla Washburn, Michelle Kelley and Ann of Florida; her brothers, Clayton Bartlett, Lee Bartlett, Larry Bartlett and David Bartlett; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
As per the family’s request, there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to Adirondack Save a Stray, 4880 NY-9N, Corinth, NY 12822.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
