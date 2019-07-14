November 17, 1921 — July 11, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Lois J. Downer, 97, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Nov. 17, 1921 in Jamestown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Torrey) Munson.
She grew up in Jamestown and was a graduate of Rider College.
Lois was proud to serve her country with the U.S. Navy during World War II, before being honorably discharged in 1946.
She was a dedicated employee of West Mountain Sales and worked as a bookkeeper until she retired.
Lois enjoyed bowling in her younger years, playing card games, especially Bridge, doing crossword puzzles, playing Yahtzee and loved crypto quotes. She was a fan of the New York Mets. Lois was known to do her own thing and be an independent and outspoken woman. She was affectingly known as ‘Grandma Lo’ to her grandchildren and enjoyed attending all their activities.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glendon L. Downer, who passed away on Jan. 5, 1982; and her sister, Helen Fessenden.
Survivors include her sister, MaryEllen Peterson of California; sons, William (Nancy) Downer of Glens Falls and Jeffrey Downer of California; and her daughter, Deborah Frederick of Queensbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Downer, Melissa Downer, Daniel Frederick, Brian Frederick, Sarah Downer-Saharek (Chris), Katie Downer, Jake Downer, Alice Downer and Jane Downer; great-granddaughter, Gwennie Saharek; and several nieces and nephews.
At the request of Lois, no calling hours are scheduled and burial will be held privately at Pine View Cemetery for the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Donations may be made in memory of Lois to any local veteran organization.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
