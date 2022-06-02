Nov. 19, 1935—May 25, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Lois I. Lindsey, of Lamplighter Acres, passed away May 25, 2022, at the age of 86.

She was born in Hudson Falls, Nov. 19, 1935, daughter of the late Ernest and Irene (Weller) Covey. She was married 39-years to Thomas Lindsey, who died October 24, 2016.

Lois is also predeceased by her sister, Rita Keech (2018), and her brother-in-law, Richard Keech (2019).

Lois graduated from Hudson Falls School. She retired from Airland Auto Parts after 20 years and 30 years as an Avon representative.

Lois was a devoted Christian to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Kingsbury. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading and playing Scrabble.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Kevin Elms of Fort Edward, and Keith Elms of Hudson Falls; her stepchildren: Donna Degener of Porter Corners, Donald Lindsey of Fort Edward, and Richard Lindsey of Porter Corners. She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two nieces, two nephews and their children.

Calling hours will be June 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m. at her church, the Seventh-day Adventist church, Route 4 in Kingsbury.

Family and friends are invited to join a potluck after the services.

Memorial donations in memory of Lois may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 139 S Lake Ave, Albany, NY, 12208.

Online condolences maybe given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.