April 24, 1937 — May 27, 2019
FORT EDWARD — On Monday, May 27, 2019, Lois Elaine (White) Belden, longtime resident of Fort Edward, passed peacefully at The Pines at Glens Falls at age 82, after a prolonged illness.
Lois was born on April 24, 1937 in a 27-room farmhouse in Argyle, to Jasper and Harriet (Knowlton) White. Shortly after her graduation from Argyle High School, she started her family as proud and devoted mother to her five children, whom she always referred to as her jewels, Rick, Chris, Brian, Aimee and Andrew. Her working life included many years in sales and customer service, which she found deeply satisfying thanks to her natural enjoyment of and affinity for people, as well as her innate drive to help others. In this, as in all areas of her life, she made a memorable impression on everyone she encountered with her friendly approach, ready humor and commitment to treating everyone fairly, with integrity and respect.
Lois had a sharp, curious mind and was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and a published poet. She valued education and emphasized its importance to her children. She had a lifelong love of music, which she also imparted to her children. She always described herself as a country girl and often told stories about growing up on a farm, speaking fondly of working all day in the fields as a girl with her father.
Tenacious and fiercely self-reliant, Lois began earning her own money at age 13 and continued to live independently in her own home until shortly before her 82nd birthday. She was unusually perceptive, quick-witted with a keen sense of humor, and uniformly well-remembered by her children’s friends as always warm and welcoming whenever they visited her home during their school years.
In her retirement, Lois enjoyed being a loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren and spending time with family, friends and neighbors. Her home life included completing jigsaw puzzles and word searches, taking walks by the Feeder Canal, enjoying time with her beloved dogs and observing the ongoing variety of wildlife (such as birds, deer and turkeys) that visited her yard. Lois also spent many summers as a volunteer with the children’s reading program at the Hudson Falls Library.
Lois was preceded in death by her father, Jasper; and her mother, Harriet.
Survivors include her five children, Rick Belden of Austin, Texas, Christopher Belden and wife, Susan, of Austin, Texas, Brian Belden and wife, Danielle, of Manchaca, Texas, Aimee Belden of Buda, Texas and Andrew Belden of Malta; grandchildren, Conner Belden, Ted Belden, Courtney Hohnecker, Kenneth Belden, Natalie Belden, Griffin Perry, Haley Belden, Peyton Perry and Hannah Belden; siblings, Mildred Plude of Hudson Falls, Elsie McMurry of Argyle, Shirley Washburn and husband, George, of Berne, Wayne White and wife, Lynn, of Fort Edward and Bruce White and wife, Zoe, of Argyle; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
At Lois’ request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, on the park in Hudson Falls, with the Lee Pallman, Pastor, officiating.
Lois’ family would like to thank Dr. Coombes, Dr. Taylor and the staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls for the time, care and compassion shown to Lois throughout her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lois’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
