Jan. 2, 1930—Sept. 2, 2021

HARTFORD/RUTLAND, VT — Lois C. Potter, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born January 2, 1930 in Belmont, VT, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Thelma (Davenport) Chadburn.

Lois graduated from Rutland High School in 1947. She was employed for a time after graduation as a secretary but eventually left to join her father on the family dairy farm.

On November 17, 1972, she married Charles Potter in Mt. Holly, VT. Side by side, they ran their own dairy farm in Hartford, NY. Lois remained an active farmer until 2013.

Lois loved her cats, her flower gardens, and working with Charlie. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her brothers; Alson Chadburn and Harold Chadburn.