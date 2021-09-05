Jan. 2, 1930—Sept. 2, 2021
HARTFORD/RUTLAND, VT — Lois C. Potter, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born January 2, 1930 in Belmont, VT, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Thelma (Davenport) Chadburn.
Lois graduated from Rutland High School in 1947. She was employed for a time after graduation as a secretary but eventually left to join her father on the family dairy farm.
On November 17, 1972, she married Charles Potter in Mt. Holly, VT. Side by side, they ran their own dairy farm in Hartford, NY. Lois remained an active farmer until 2013.
Lois loved her cats, her flower gardens, and working with Charlie. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her brothers; Alson Chadburn and Harold Chadburn.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Charles Potter; her children: Tom Moulton (Karen), Scott Moulton, and Linda Moulton; her grandchildren: Janielle Lane, Anna Bienia (Kyle), Emilia Holcomb, and Samantha Moulton; her great-grandson Oliver; and her three great-granddaughters: Olivia, Gracelynn, and Charlotte; as well as her sisters: Marion Josselyn (Richard), and Joyce Lind.
Friends may call from 11:00-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the calling hours with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.
A reception for friends and family following the burial will take place at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, Route 40, Hartford, NY.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
