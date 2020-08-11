Oct. 20, 1958 — Aug. 6, 2020
CORINTH — Lois Ann Thompson, 61, of Route 9N, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 after a yearlong battle with liver disease at the Westchester Medical Center with her loving husband and daughter at her side.
Born on Oct. 20, 1958, she was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Blanchard) Gill. She grew up in Lake Luzerne with her 12 brothers and sisters.
Lois met the love of her life, (Mark) Rick Thompson in spring of 1974. They knew immediately that they were destined to spend their lives together. They married on July 31, 1981 and had six children together, and are raising their two grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Leiann Thompson in Corinth.
She was a devoted wife, mother, Mamma, Mama, aunt and animal lover. She spent her life raising her children and grandchildren. Lois loved to spend time with friends and family. She also had a passion for enjoying nature, viewing wildlife and camping.
Lois loved playing board games and was the family Parcheesi champion. She loved her animals and training them, especially her dogs. She will be watching over her beloved 9-year-old Kenzie, and her tortoise, Myrtle. She excelled at teaching any child that needed or wanted her support, especially her grandchildren. Lois taught her granddaughter Leiann to sing and loved listening to her sing.
Besides her parents, she is also predeceased by their son, Timothy John Thompson; and six siblings: Arthur, Richard, Timothy, Gail, Cathy and Brenda. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, (Mark) Rick Thompson of Corinth; their daughter, Nicole Oliver (Keith) of Stillwater; their sons, Brandon Thompson of Corinth, Michael Thompson of Schenectady, Ricky Thompson of Lake Luzerne, and Matthew Thompson of Corinth; she was a loving Mamma and Mama to her 10 grandchildren and cherished all of them; Devon, Logan, Kiersten, Matthew Jr., Hunter and Landyn; and holding an extra special place in her heart, Michael Jr., Leiann, Timothy and Alex Markus, she also had one great-granddaughter, Braylee; her six surviving siblings, Bill, Dot, Donna, Lori, Jean and Renee; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a small, private service for Lois Ann, and they thank everyone for respecting the wishes of the family.
Her family would like to thank Dr. George Siniapkin and his staff for their assistance and quick response to go above and beyond during her time of need. They would also like to thank the staff at Westchester Medical Center for their compassion and care.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Westchester Medical Center Liver Transplant Program, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
