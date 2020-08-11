Lois Ann Thompson

Besides her parents, she is also predeceased by their son, Timothy John Thompson; and six siblings: Arthur, Richard, Timothy, Gail, Cathy and Brenda. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, (Mark) Rick Thompson of Corinth; their daughter, Nicole Oliver (Keith) of Stillwater; their sons, Brandon Thompson of Corinth, Michael Thompson of Schenectady, Ricky Thompson of Lake Luzerne, and Matthew Thompson of Corinth; she was a loving Mamma and Mama to her 10 grandchildren and cherished all of them; Devon, Logan, Kiersten, Matthew Jr., Hunter and Landyn; and holding an extra special place in her heart, Michael Jr., Leiann, Timothy and Alex Markus, she also had one great-granddaughter, Braylee; her six surviving siblings, Bill, Dot, Donna, Lori, Jean and Renee; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a small, private service for Lois Ann, and they thank everyone for respecting the wishes of the family.

Her family would like to thank Dr. George Siniapkin and his staff for their assistance and quick response to go above and beyond during her time of need. They would also like to thank the staff at Westchester Medical Center for their compassion and care.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Westchester Medical Center Liver Transplant Program, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.