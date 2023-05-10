March 21, 1944—May 6, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Lois Ann DeLorenzo, 79, of Queensbury, NY formally of Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born March 21, 1944, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Madeline (Bretz) Tramontano.

Lois grew up in Queens, NY and started her life with Joseph DeLorenzo on Oct. 19, 1963, after meeting on Upper Greenwood Lake where she spent many of her childhood summers.

They relocated their young family to Bolton Landing in the fall of 1972. Lois kept busy with several different jobs until she met the Jones family from Lake George and became “one of the family” while working at Gift World for over 30 years.

Lois loved her “projects” whether it be quilting or crocheting and enjoyed playing cards and games with friends and family. She loved to quilt but rarely finished a project as she was always “getting organized.” When asked when she might finish, her response was a typical “we’ll see.”

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Joseph of 51 years; an infant son, Ronald; her brother, Joseph; sister, Rosemarie; and sister-in-law, Nancy, who was like a sister and best friend to her.

She leaves behind her son, Steven DeLorenzo and daughter-in-law Tammie, of Bolton Landing; daughter, Lisa Wildermuth and son-in-law Doug, of Canton; and her five most favorite people in the world her “Five M’s”: Marie, Madeline Jo, Mason, Megan and Matthew. Also, very special to Lois were her sister-in-law, Judy (Pat) Scott; brother-in-law, Dominick (Diane) DeLorenzo; niece, Nancy (Jeff) Mastandrea; and her #1 God-daughter, Gina (Mike) Lettera; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place following the memorial service at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing.

Our family would like to thank the staff of the Pines who cared for Lois during these last few months, especially Trudy who always brought a smile to mom’s face. A special heartfelt thank you to Doris Wildermuth who visited mom regularly and called her daily just to “check in.”

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Lastly, to whom it may concern, Lois will not be responding to the jury summons she received in the mail today.