July 5, 1937—Feb. 17, 2022

ALBANY — Our mother, Lois Ann Carlton left us peacefully after a long, brave fight with Alzheimer’s Disease on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Born on July 5, 1937, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Alberta (LaBarge) Mooso.

Lois is predeceased by her parents, Alberta and Kenneth Mooso, and her husband of 55 years, Carl William Carlton.

She is fondly remembered by her sister, Launa (Jerry) Ash, of Fort Edward; and her brother, David (Lynn) Mooso of Las Vegas, NV; and her many grandchildren: Bradley, Zachary, Joshua, Clancy, Douglas, Hannah, Oliver, Jack, Thaddeus and Linus; great-grandchildren: Kensington, Wyatt, Wesley, Eden and Isabella; nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be deeply missed by her five children: Kelley, Connie, Carl (Robin), Keith (Jennifer) and Lois (Jay).

For those who knew her best, Lois was a mother first. Always there to encourage, guide or support those she loved. She worked to help provide for her large family, but always made time to be an enthusiastic supporter at any, and all, activities her kids or grandchildren would engage in. Mom was happiest when gathered with her family and friends. She loved camping, bowling, day trips with the Church and Seniors Clubs, backyard barbecues and impromptu meet-n-greets among her neighbors.

Lois was a devoted Catholic, and active volunteer at St Michael’s Church of the Archangel for most of her adult life. If you ever took communion there, you have most likely benefited from her smile.

We will miss you Mom, but we also know you are happily reunited with Dad again, together, “right in God’s pocket.”

At Lois’s request there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Lois’ memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.