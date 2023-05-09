Nov. 8, 1923—May 5, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Lois Ann (Buck) Phelps, 99, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 8, 1923 in Glens Falls, Lois was the only child of the late S. H. Mead Buck and Myrtle (Crosbie) Buck.

Lois grew up in Glens Falls. In 1942, she graduated from Glens Falls High School.

After graduation, she worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company. Her lifelong friend and classmate, June (LaPoint) Gratton, and sister-in-law Miriam (Phelps) Ellsworth always shared weekly lunch outings and celebrated many birthdays and family gatherings together.

Lois was in high school when June introduced her to the love of her life, Robert E. Phelps. They were married on December 28, 1944. He passed away in 2000 after 55 wonderful years of marriage.

When Bob was discharged from the Navy after serving in WWII, they bought a home on West Notre Dame Street in Glens Falls. Having been an only child, she always wanted a large family. Lois assumed that role graciously and lovingly raised four sons and two daughters. Lois remained a homemaker until her youngest children were in school, then she went to work at the Ophthalmology Office of Dr. David Clarke.

Lois and Bob spent all their summers at the family camp on Hadlock Pond. They also were members of the Merry Mohicans Square Dance Club, and both enjoyed bowling in the couples and singles leagues. Vacations were spent at the seashore and they took a once in a lifetime trip to Hawaii with friends, as well as California and Disney World with family.

A lifelong member of Christ Church United Methodist, Lois was proud of attending two local Methodist churches during her life. She taught Sunday school, attended bible study and served on several committees.

In addition to her husband, she is pre-deceased by her daughter, Constance Tomb, sister-in-law, Miriam Ellsworth, and granddaughter, Christine Phelps. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Carolyn (Michael) Friers; her four sons: Richard (Pamela), Robert, Brian (Peggy) and Tom (Amy); and son-in-law, Kenneth Tomb. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jon, Steve and Chris Phelps, Rob, Jared and Susie Phelps, Patrick Tomb, Kristen, Matt and Katie Phelps, Allison (Mike) Gifford, Brandon (Aleesha) Friers, Melissa and Megan Phelps; great-grandchildren: Robert, Andrew and David Phelps, Maggie McLaughlin, Drayke, Kyan, and Kevin Swinton, Reagan Gifford, Lydia Friers; and great-great-grandson, Tatum Shields.

The family would like to thank the Hudson Headwaters medical team and the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially the staff on G Wing, along with the High Peaks Hospice team for their loving care of mom during the past year.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay Street, Glens Falls, NY. Burial will follow at Bay Street Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Christ Church United Methodist, High Peaks Hospice or a charity of one’s choice.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.