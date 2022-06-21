Oct. 27, 1940—June 18, 2022
SCHUYLERVILLE — Lois A. Cheney, 81, a resident of Church St., passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born October 27, 1940 in Victory Mills, NY she was the daughter of the late Irving and Beatrice Brownell.
Lois enjoyed spending time with her family. Her life revolved around raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Byron Cheney in 2006; her brother, John Brownell and sister, Winnie Bryant.
Survivors include her children: Suzanne Spiezio, Timothy Cheney, Thomas Cheney, and Carol Cheney; her sister, Carol (Martin) Myers; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Stephen, Joshua, and Jared Spiezio, Philip Spiezio, and Thomas Cheney, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Bacon Hill Cemetery, Stonebridge Rd., Schuylerville, NY.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Bacon Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 133, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
