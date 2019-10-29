Feb. 14, 1989 — Oct. 28, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Logan James Carpenter, 30, of South Glens Falls, went to be with his grandparents and friends in heaven on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Born Feb. 14, 1989 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Philip and Karen (Swan) Carpenter.
Logan was a 2007 graduate of South Glens Falls High School and 2011 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a degree in environmental science. He loved his job as a superintendent at D.A. Collins and the people he worked with.
From a very young age, it was clear that Logan was adventurous and free-spirited. He was strong and fearless and would help anyone with anything they needed. Logan enjoyed watching the New York Mets, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Red Wings and playing lacrosse. He was an extremely hard worker and a very skilled craftsman. Logan loved his time with his friends, yet always made time for his family. Logan was happiest when he was outdoors, fishing, golfing, hiking, sending daily pictures of his adventures to his mom, going on walks with his dad, and spending time at hunting camp with his buddies.
Logan was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Carrie Carpenter and Hubert “Hubie” and Barbara Swan.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Philip and Karen Carpenter; his brother, Shane Carpenter and his wife, Amanda; his sister, Marissa Macey and her husband, Jared; his niece, Chloe Culhane; his nephew, Bryce Green; and the two loves of his life, nieces Audriana Carpenter and Kennedy Macey. Logan is also survived by friends that he considered family, Shawn Weller, Kaytlin McCormick, Lindsey Chimileski, Joe McConnell, Zach Mulholland, Glen Mulholland, Jeff Beecher, Geoff Stewart, Chris Leege, Andrew Leege, Adam Wood, Aurora Wood, James Catillaz, Spencer Neal, Eric Brown, John Cooney, Ali Choukier and many others. Logan is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family are welcome to honor Logan at a Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Old Barn at Snook Kill, 35 Dimmick Road, Wilton. The dress code is casual as Logan would have wanted it.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Logan’s name can be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, 14 W. Notre Dame, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Logan loved children and wished to have some of his own one day.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the University of Vermont Medical Center for their care and support during a difficult time. They would also like to thank everyone for sending their well wishes. Hearing positive stories and memories of Logan is helping them through this difficult time.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.