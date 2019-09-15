Aug. 15, 1987 — Sept. 11, 2019
HADLEY — Logan H. Doetsch, 32, of Stony Creek Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his home, after battling epileptic seizures.
Born Aug. 15, 1987 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Henry) Doetsch of Lake George.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked at Gore Mountain Ski Center in North Creek as an electrician for many years.
Logan cherished time with his family and made many great memories hunting, fishing, boating and skiing with them.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Alice and Francis Doetsch; a niece, Gabriella Nelson; father-in-law, Bill Tucker; and lifelong friend, Andrew Illardi.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Angela Doetsch and their three children, Lexi Marie, Wade and Antonio, all of Hadley; his siblings, Ryan Nelson and his children, Natalie and Jonathan, and Gayle Nelson and her children, Kendra and Lincoln; grandparents, Jack Henry and his wife, Marie, as well as Virginia Henry; mother-in-law, Mary Shearer; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call on Logan’s family from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
Funeral services to celebrate Logan’s life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Logan Doetsch Memorial Education Fund at Glens Falls National Bank, P.O. Box 427, Lake George, NY 12845; or at any Glens Falls National Bank location.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
