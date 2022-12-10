May 26, 1937—Dec. 6, 2022

ARGYLE — Loanne (Chapman) Bain, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born May 26, 1937 in Hartford, NY, she was the daughter of the late Merton and Muriel (McKernon) Chapman.

Loanne graduated from Hartford Central School, Class of 1954. On June 11, 1955, she married the love of her life, David Keys Bain, Jr., at the Hartford Methodist Church. They spent 64 years together until his passing in 2019.

Loanne loved watching the birds in her beautiful flower gardens and growing lilies. She enjoyed watching basketball, and loved attending all of her grandchildren’s sports and activities. Most of all, Loanne loved being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Loanne is predeceased by her brother, Webster Chapman and his wife Terry.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Nancy Holck and her husband David, Linda Becker and her husband David, and James Bain and his wife Renee; her grandchildren: Jennifer Nims and her husband Adam, David White and his wife Kelsey, Daniel Holck, Kevin Holck and his wife Jacquelyn, Nicholas Becker, and Christoper Becker and his finacee Madeline; her great-grandchildren: Alondra, Karlee, and Victoria Nims, and Lucas, Lincoln, and Logan White, and a new baby Holck on the way in the spring; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY, with Pastor Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Loanne’s name can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.