July 31, 1935—Sept. 12, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Lloyd W. Simon, age 87, of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born on July 31, 1935, in Norwood, NY, the son of the late Leon and Della (Trimm) Simon.

Lloyd attended Norwood-Norfolk School. He served in the military from 1953 to 1958. He married Maude Ryan of Norfolk, NY on June 5, 1954. Lloyd and Maude were married for 67 years until her passing in April of 2021.

He worked at various jobs in the construction industry as a laborer until his retirement, the last being at Adirondack Construction Company.

Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and following the Yankees baseball team, as well as spending time with his family.

He is survived by his four children: Penny Sawyer, Darcy Freebern, Kerri Simon and Stephen (Mary) Simon; grandchildren: Ryan (Amie) Sawyer, Casey (Kyle) Sawyer, Jacob Freebern, Aaron Freebern, Cameron Simon, and Jennifer Simon; great-grandchildren: Brenden Rawlins, Eliza Sawyer, Adeline Sawyer, Liam Freebern, Sloane Sawyer, Declan Sawyer, Hannah Simon, and Kira Simon; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maude; brother, James Simon and sister, Mary (Simon) Reynolds.

At Lloyd’s request there will be no calling hours.

An interment with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Please arrive at the cemetery at 11:20 a.m.