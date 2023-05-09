Dec. 9, 1942—May 3, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Ending a courageous battle against illness, Lloyd L. Mott, Jr., 80, passed away on May 3, 2023, in the arms of his lifelong partner, best friend, and loving wife, Virginia (Miller) Mott. Lloyd was born on December 9, 1942, in South Valley, NY. He was the youngest child and only son to Lloyd Mott, Sr. and Loretta (McCabe) Mott.

Lloyd learned to be a hard worker at a young age as a farm hand in Schoharie County. He began his schooling at a one-room schoolhouse in Dorloo, just outside of Cobleskill, NY.

His future father-in-law, Principal Francis Miller made arrangements to bus Lloyd and his classmates to Cobleskill where Lloyd became an honors student as well as a competitor in cross country, basketball, and track. This is where his love for sports and admiration for coaching began. Lloyd went to Cortland State where he competed in track, basketball, and lacrosse, and he earned his BS in Physical Education. He then went on to UMass, Amherst, to receive his MS in Physical Education and UAlbany where he received his Administrative Certificate.

His professional life as a Coach and Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, and Safety started in Broadalbin in 1967, then to Cobleskill in 1973, and Queensbury in 1983. Lloyd finished his career as the Assistant Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association where he retired in 2008.

Through the years, Lloyd had many accomplishments that went beyond the school walls. He served as Section 2 NYSPHSAA President where he was a strong advocate for keeping the state Basketball Tournament at the Glens Falls Civic Center. He was the Founder and Administrator of Concussion Management for NYS Schools with participation with the NYS Senate and National Federation of High Schools. His concussion protocols were then adopted in schools across the nation. He was President of NYSAHPERD, NFSH Citizenship Committee Chair, member of the Queensbury Recreation Commission, Warren County Safe and Quality Biking Chair, member of the Civic Center Coalition, member of various committees for good sportsmanship and inclusion in sports for special needs children. He was instrumental in passing legislation to include athletics in schools’ contingency budgets. He co-founded POISE: Positive Outcomes in Sport Experiences with his daughter, Suzanne Mott. He was even interviewed as an expert contributor on HBO RealSports with Bryant Gumbel regarding concussion protocols in sports.

These experiences gave him many friends and admirers, but Lloyd continued with his humble nature. Even though he was the recipient of many awards, including NYSAHPERD Anne Mackey Award, Otis Sennett Award for Excellence, and twice received the NYSAAA Apple Award, he was prouder of the relationships he made with individuals along the way. The outpouring of love from former students, athletes, and coworkers is beyond words.

Lloyd was not only a role model for his peers, but a tremendous example for his children and grandchildren who adored him. He will be remembered for his many adventures hiking in the Adirondacks, biking throughout the state, boating on Lake George, maintaining the homestead on Country Club Rd., camping in Cape Cod, touring cities around the globe with his beautiful wife of nearly 60 years, walking the white beaches while watching the Blue Angels in Pensacola, doing the “Cortland Bop” when listening to the many genres of music that triggered his joy, playing the ukelele, and singing along with his beautiful baritone voice.

Showing love and spreading positivity was his mission. He was a believer of the golden rule, and always shared “you are no better than anyone else, but you are every bit as good” as a reminder we should balance humility with confidence. He always remembered his roots, and he certainly practiced what he preached. His smile and sparkling blue eyes will be missed by many.

Lloyd was predeceased by his sister, Orlean, brother-in-law, Tom McFadden, nephew, David Hall, niece, Shelly Hall, and his first-born son, Jeffrey Lloyd Mott who lost his life to Cystic Fibrosis at eight years of age. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Miller Mott; sisters: Lenita (Tom) Planck and Carolee (Bob) Hall; sister-in-law, Susan McFadden; daughter, Suzanne Mott (Robyn Ryan); son, Dr. Timothy Mott (Kitsie Biggerstaff-Mott); daughter, Jennifer Goodwin (Jeff Goodwin); cherished grandchildren: Miller, Megan, Emma, Mallory, Mason, and Marion; many treasured nieces and nephews; and many friends who are like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Carriage House. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 12 Avis Drive, Latham, NY 12110 or the charity of one’s choice in Lloyd’s name.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.