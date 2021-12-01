Livingston Trevor Coulter

Oct. 15, 1933 - Nov. 22, 2021

STILLWATER — Livingston Trevor Coulter of Stillwater, NY, a loving husband and father, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, after a short stay in a local rehabilitation and nursing center.

Trevor was born in Cambridge, NY on October 15, 1933 to the late Livingston Cowan Coulter and Katherine (Williams) Coulter.

In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Elinor (Gray) Coulter, and his sisters, Barbara Sherman and Nancy Coate, predeceased him.

Trevor was a graduate of Salem Washington County, Union College and Albany Law School. He served as a Counter Intelligence Investigator Agent in the U.S. Army from 1955-1959, where he was stationed in Munich and Fuessen, Germany. During that time he traveled extensively in Europe, and spoke often of his travels.

Trevor had a long and distinguished law career, practicing into his 80s. He began his career in New York City working for Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett and the New York Telephone Co. He and his wife, Elinor, relocated to Stillwater, NY in 1966 when he joined McClung, Peters & Simon. Trevor was a founding partner of Couch, Coulter & Howard and Coulter & Rossetti Law Firms, both in Albany, NY, and in 1982, he founded his own law practice in Schuylerville, NY.

Trevor was known for his love and appreciation of nature, and greatly enjoyed camping adventures with his family in the Adirondacks and fishing on Lake George. He was, and encouraged others to be, a good naturalist and environmentalist, believing this work would provide a steady reward throughout one's lifetime. He exemplified these values by planting dozens of trees at home on his beloved horse farm. He enjoyed a lifelong curiosity about planetary science, geography, and archaeology. He loved art and museums, classical and country music, movies, and was an avid reader.

A highly principled and ethical person, Trevor taught his children hard work, responsibility and generosity, as he himself gave to countless charities and provided legal services gratis to many churches and community groups.

As a father, Trevor initiated weekly family dinners in local restaurants, ski trips, and vacations to Florida and California; the memory of which will be deeply treasured. He told, and loved, a good joke, and will be well remembered for his life stories, and for his love of animals.

Left surviving to cherish his memory are his four children and spouses: Marshall Trevor (Elizabeth) Coulter, Francie (Eric) Christenson, Cornell Livingston Coulter, and Sara Eafrato; his grandchildren: Ryan Marshall Coulter, Isabella Marie Eafrato, Trevor Christenson, and Lindsey Christenson; and his great-grandchildren: Brayden and Connor Coulter. He is also survived by his sister- and brother-in law Sylvia and Charles Wilson; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Trevor had numerous friendships, many of them lasting decades, which he greatly cherished.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. Visiting hours are from 12:30–2:30 PM with a Funeral Home service immediately following. Friends and family are invited to share memories of Trevor at this time. The family invites everyone to join them for refreshments immediately following at the Fairways of Halfmoon. Graveside service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend should arrive at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the National Heritage Trust Trees for Tribs program (https://www.naturalheritagetrust.org/trees-for-tribs) or North County Wild Care (http://www.northcountrywildcare.org/) in memory of Trevor Coulter.

To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.