HUDSON FALLS — Lisa Record, 63, of Maple Street, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with her husband and son by her side, at Glens Falls Hospital from an aneurysm.

Lisa was a 1978 graduate from Hudson Falls High School. Lisa loved animals, children, nature and Native American culture. Lisa spent a short time working for Head Start and cherished her time spent working with the children. She spent many years helping her husband run their company, Record Time Construction.

Lisa enjoyed camping, gardening, long rides on the back of her husband’s motorcycle and was a collector of many things. In her later years she yearned to become a grandmother and was blessed with a grandson. She loved being a mother and grandmother to all her boys (and their friends).

Lisa was predeceased by her son, Vincent “Vinny” Record; her parents, Elaine Nolin and John Prevost; her in-laws, Thomas and Pam Record; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Record. As well as one of her best friends, Katie VanTassell.

Those who will miss her include her husband of 46 years, Matthew “Rocco” Record; her son, Matthew (Ginger) Record II; and her “bonus” daughter, Melony Nicholson; the love of her life, her grandson, Braylyn Record; as well as her step-grandson, CJ VanGuilder; and “bonus” grandchildren: Kevin and Kamryn Nicholson; also left to cherish her memory is her stepfather, Gary Nolin; her siblings: Stephanie Prevost, Denise (Dan) Baldock, Donald Prevost, Corina (Fred) Strassburg and Ron Nolin; her brother-in-law, Mike Record; and her sister-in-law, Debbie Gitto.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Rich Weihing, of Hudson Falls Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Lisa’s family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or at https:/www.stjude.org/; St. Jude’s held a special place in Lisa’s heart due to her son’s own battle with a childhood cancer.

