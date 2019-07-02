February 4, 1966 — June 26, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Lisa P. Harris, of Glens Falls, passed away suddenly due to natural causes on June 26, 2019 peacefully at home.
Born Feb. 4, 1966 in Glens Falls to her father, Wilbur (Wiggy) Vernum and her mother, Genevieve Vernum.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Steven Harris (Louisa) and their children, Nicholas S. Harris, Kassandra L. Harris (Marcelino) and Justin M. Harris (Ellie); along with their four grandchildren, Kyrin S. Porter, Ethan M. Hernandez, Jordan JJ. Gray and Dexter X. Harris. She is also survived by her siblings, Gary Vernum (Angela), Terry Vernum Sr., Brenda Vernum Leclaire (Leo), Linda Vernum DeZalia (Marc) and Judy Vernum Kingsley (Edward Jr.).
A beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. She was loved by her colleagues and her patients, being deemed a dedicated and respected nurse and already is greatly missed.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lisa P. Harris will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 20 Rockwell Road, Queensbury. Prior to the service, there will be a display of remembrances of her life and a time for family visitation. Following, will be a graveside dedication conducted at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George, and then to gather at the Lake George Legion Hall for a luncheon, donated and provided by the American Legion for all.
