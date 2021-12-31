Lisa Marie Kelly
Feb. 28, 1979 - Nov. 27, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lisa Marie Kelly, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2021, at her home in South Glens Falls.
She was born on February 28, 1979, in Cambridge, NY the daughter of Timothy Daly and Julia Crossman.
Lisa was a free spirit who was loved by many.
Lisa was predeceased by her father Timothy and a sister Naomi Daly. She is survived by her mother Julia Crossman and adopted father Jeff Kelly; daughters: Kiera Kelly, Marissa and Makayla Johnson; and a son Michael Johnson. She is also survived by her siblings: Eric Crossman, Devin Daly and Jake Daly.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, VT.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
