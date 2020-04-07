Dec. 23, 1972 — April 3, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Lisa M. Tougaw, 47, of 70 Oak Street, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 23, 1972 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Michael Tougaw of South Glens Falls and Dale (Monroe) Brauser and Jerry Brauser of Moreau.
She dedicated most of her professional life to housekeeping, but most recently was a homemaker. Her hobbies included painting, fishing, caring for the grandchildren for which she cherished and playing with her dog, Lilly and cat, Benny. She was lovingly known as “Boo” by her father.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Vida and Arthur Monroe, and Albert and Theresa Almy; great grandparents, Leonard and Genevieve Tougaw.
Besides her parents previously mentioned, she is survived by her fiancé, Michael Hermance ll; her daughter, Shelby Sharrow and fiancé Nicholas Quinn; her son, Christopher VanGuilder and his fiancée, Paula Suarez; her stepdaughter, Briana Hermance; two granddaughters, Emma and Paisley; and stepgranddaughter, Aubree; her brothers and sisters, Michael Joseph Tougaw (Elizabeth) of Dixon, Missouri, Tammy (Tougaw) Shaw (Tim) of Bolton Landing, Michelle (Tougaw) Aiken (Richard) of Glens Falls, Michael J. Tougaw and fiancé Danielle Sweet of Whitehall; her sister-in-law, Carla Fish and significant other Robert; nephews and nieces, Joseph, Amber, Cassie, Devin, Raislan, Michael, Ryan, Alex, Matthew, Brandt, Christian and Brandon; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Michael Hermance II, 70 Oak St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangement announcements will be made on a later date at the discretion of the family.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.com.
