Dec. 23, 1972 — April 3, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Lisa M. Tougaw, 47, of 70 Oak Street, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 23, 1972 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Michael Tougaw of South Glens Falls and Dale (Monroe) Brauser and Jerry Brauser of Moreau.

She dedicated most of her professional life to housekeeping, but most recently was a homemaker. Her hobbies included painting, fishing, caring for the grandchildren for which she cherished and playing with her dog, Lilly and cat, Benny. She was lovingly known as “Boo” by her father.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Vida and Arthur Monroe, and Albert and Theresa Almy; great grandparents, Leonard and Genevieve Tougaw.