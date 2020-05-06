Lisa Lynn Morehouse

Lisa worked as a bank teller for various banks in Glens Falls, as well as many of the local mills in Glens Falls. Lisa, also had various hobbies, such as her love of reading and her crossword puzzles. The other thing that meant a lot to Lisa was the love she had for her family, as well as her friends, in which she loved having cookouts, listening to music, as well as other social gathering that may have come up. This is what made her the most happy. Lisa will be remembered by she would help anyone if they needed it.