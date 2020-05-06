Lisa Lynn Morehouse
0 entries

Lisa Lynn Morehouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lisa Lynn Morehouse

April 27, 1966 — April 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Lisa Lynn Morehouse, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1966 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of Elmer and Diana (Gill) Morehouse. Lisa grew up in Pottersville, graduated high school Class of 1984, then chose to live her life in Glens Falls.

Lisa worked as a bank teller for various banks in Glens Falls, as well as many of the local mills in Glens Falls. Lisa, also had various hobbies, such as her love of reading and her crossword puzzles. The other thing that meant a lot to Lisa was the love she had for her family, as well as her friends, in which she loved having cookouts, listening to music, as well as other social gathering that may have come up. This is what made her the most happy. Lisa will be remembered by she would help anyone if they needed it.

Lisa is predeceased by her parents Elmer and Diana (Gill) Morehouse; her paternal grandparents, James and Emma (Raymond) Morehouse; her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Mildred (Colson) Gill; and one sister, Laurie Morehouse.

Lisa is survived by her three children: Dennis Morehouse of Glens Falls, Chantelle Warner of Queensbury, Angelique Wheeler of South Glens Falls. She leaves behind three brothers: Elmer Morehouse Jr. (Amy) of Wevertown, Frank Morehouse (Whitney) of Chestertown, James Morehouse of Bakers Mills. She also leaves behind four sisters: Tina Clayborne of Modena, Sherri Merrithew of Wevertown, Daughn Millington (Joe) of Johnstown, Kristine Eggleston (Keith) of Lake Luzerne; two grandchildren: Magnolia (Mag) Morehouse, Ceceillya Warner; with several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, lots of friends that she had cherished.

There will be a graveside burial at the convenience of the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Morehouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News