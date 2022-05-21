Sept. 12, 1961—May 17, 2022

CLEMONS — Lisa Lee (Bruce) Juckett, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022 surrounded by her family, at the Rutland Hospital, after a short battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on Sept. 12, 1961 at the Glens Falls Hospital to the late William and Norma (Williams) Bruce of Whitehall.

She was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1979, and attended Keuka College in Western New York, before she decided to move back home and be a wonderful full-time mom to two children.

She attended Adirondack Community College where she graduated in 2000 at the highest level and received her nursing degree. Shortly after graduating she began working as an RN at the Rutland Medical Center for close to 20 years. She loved her job and co-workers, but decided to take a per-diem role at her profession, to become a stay-at-home mom to her grandson after an unexpected incident with her youngest son.

Lisa had a great heart of gold and loved nothing more than spending time with her family, and her beloved cats and dogs. She loved to make others smile. She also enjoyed flowers, plants, gardening, shopping, garage sales and fishing with her husband.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Lori Dashnaw, a son Michael Rozell. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 18 years Frank Juckett; a son, Stephen Rozell and his wife Elissa; her son/grandson Paxton Rozell; two grandchildren: Landon and Layden Rozell; her stepchildren: Derrick Juckett, Dawn Casola and her husband Chris; their children: Finnegan, Lincoln, Liliana; her two nephews: Jamie Paddock and his wife Kristie, Christopher Paddock; and one great-niece Khole Paddock; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday May 25, 2022 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

The family has asked that any contribution may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.