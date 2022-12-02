Lisa E. VanNess

Sept. 25, 1964—Nov. 29, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Lisa E. VanNess entered peacefully into rest and was received into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022. She was 58.

Born on Sept. 25, 1964 in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong area resident and one of 16 children raised by her parents, Margaret (Winters) VanNess and the late Leo C. VanNess.

Lisa was educated through the Prospect Child and Family Center as well as WSWHE BOCES. She participated in many day programs and activities through CWI and Saratoga Bridges. She was a poster child for the Cerebral Palsy Association of New York and was always a strong advocate for people with disabilities.

Lisa had a huge personality and enjoyed working at the Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway as a greeter for visitors. She lived her life to the fullest, taking in many adventures including horseback riding and taking a helicopter ride. Lisa loved adventure and liked to dance, listening to music and go to concerts. An artist at heart, she was very proud to have some of her artwork displayed at the Hyde Museum in Glens Falls.

In addition to her father, Lisa is predeceased by a sister, Sharon Jenkins; and two brothers, Leo and Kenneth VanNess.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret VanNess of Hudson Falls; her brothers and sisters: Margaret Quirk (Richard) of Hartford, Edward “Butch” VanNess (Stella) of AZ, Linda Dugan of Ballston Spa, Janet LaFay (Ken) of Hudson Falls, Virginia Whiting (Fred) of Gansevoort, Arthur VanNess (Diana) of Hartford, Gary Jenkins of Hudson Falls, James VanNess (Judy) of Hudson Falls, Gail Wittmer (Barbara) of Buffalo, Tina VanNess of Hudson Falls, Laurie Havens (Mark) of Argyle, Steven VanNess (Lisa) of Fort Edward, Thomas VanNess of Fort Edward, Timothy VanNess of Hudson Falls, and Bill Barber of Hudson Falls; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A graveside service will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

A gathering will follow the services at Dix Avenue Diner for those who would like to attend.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Lisa’s loving family at her home on Church Avenue in Ballston Spa. The care she received was second to none.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Prospect Child and Family Center, 133 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.