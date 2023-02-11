Aug. 11, 1966—Aug. 6, 2022

OCALA, FL — Lisa Bethel passed away on August 5, 2022 after along battle with liver disease.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Lisa loved making crafts and was an amazing cook. She will be forever missed by her family.

Lisa was survived by her sons: Jordan Bethel, Jared Bethel and Jacob Bethel; grandchildren: Jaidyn Bethel and Alivia Bethel; and brothers: Corky Tucker, Chris Greive, Todd Grieve; and her many friends and extended family.