Aug. 11, 1966—Aug. 6, 2022
OCALA, FL — Lisa Bethel passed away on August 5, 2022 after along battle with liver disease.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Lisa loved making crafts and was an amazing cook. She will be forever missed by her family.
Lisa was survived by her sons: Jordan Bethel, Jared Bethel and Jacob Bethel; grandchildren: Jaidyn Bethel and Alivia Bethel; and brothers: Corky Tucker, Chris Greive, Todd Grieve; and her many friends and extended family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.