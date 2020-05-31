Lisa Anne Graves

Lisa was born in Glens Falls to now deceased parents Elaine and William Ted Graves. She received her AAS from Cayuga Community and her BA from Cortland State University. She taught students at various schools in the Glens Falls area until her health prohibited this line of work. She then went on to complete a very successful 30-year management career at Regal Theater.

Words of love, admiration and respect flowed from her staff when she retired from the theater. Some quotes included: “Thank you for shaping me into the man I am. I’m a teacher now and I honestly have you to thank for that. You were more than just a boss; you were a role model.” “You pushed me in directions I never thought I would go. I’ll always remember your advice of not wanting me to be a ‘dumb girl’ and to go to college. You were always the mom that I needed in my life.” “I loved the way you called me ‘boy’ or any other enduring name you wanted to call me when you couldn’t remember my name. You may have corrupted me a little! You were the best boss I ever had. I love you.”