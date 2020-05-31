Lisa Anne Graves

QUEENSBURY — On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Lisa Graves of Queensbury, a friend and jokester to all who knew her passed away at her home at age 58.
Lisa was born in Glens Falls to now deceased parents Elaine and William Ted Graves. She received her AAS from Cayuga Community and her BA from Cortland State University. She taught students at various schools in the Glens Falls area until her health prohibited this line of work. She then went on to complete a very successful 30-year management career at Regal Theater.
Lisa’s gift of laughter will always remain her legacy. The most important part of her life was her family, friends and mentoring countless staff members who passed through her life at Regal. Her staff was always handled with love and humor.
Words of love, admiration and respect flowed from her staff when she retired from the theater. Some quotes included: “Thank you for shaping me into the man I am. I’m a teacher now and I honestly have you to thank for that. You were more than just a boss; you were a role model.” “You pushed me in directions I never thought I would go. I’ll always remember your advice of not wanting me to be a ‘dumb girl’ and to go to college. You were always the mom that I needed in my life.” “I loved the way you called me ‘boy’ or any other enduring name you wanted to call me when you couldn’t remember my name. You may have corrupted me a little! You were the best boss I ever had. I love you.”
“I loved working with you and will always remember you throwing things at me!”
“I cherish the time that I would come home from work and my stomach would hurt from laughing so much. You are awesome, loving, lovable and there is no one quite like Lisa Graves.”
Lisa loved to travel the world with her sister. A favorite memory from these trips wasn’t the destination. It was the flight to Australia. Unfortunately, the seat in front of Lisa was broken. The passenger decided to put her seat back, which landed, directly in Lisa’s lap. Lisa politely asked that she put her seat up. She refused. Lisa did her ‘Lisa thing’ and bounced the passenger with her knees for about ten minutes. The passenger did not move. Dinner arrived and Lisa had to share her sister’s flip down tray. At this point Lisa took action. She dipped her finger in her water glass and fake sneezed water from her fingers onto the passenger’s face! The passenger promptly moved to another seat!
Outside of work, Lisa had a passion for boating on her beloved Lake George, pottery, gardening, raising Boston Terriers and competitive board game play.
Lisa lived most of her life as a warrior fighting kidney disease. Despite her pain and two kidney transplants, she remained everyone’s hero. She left a hidden message for her family to find as they reminisced over photos and letters. The note read, “I had the best life ever and boy did I love life!” She went on to say that, her only regret was that she didn’t have enough time to watch TV!
Lisa is survived by her brother, Donald T Graves and his wife Marilyn of Hudson Falls; sister, Valerie Drouin and her husband Thomas of Gilford, New Hampshire; niece, Heather Gilet and her husband Bernie of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; nephew, Brett Seeley and wife Jennifer of Hudson Falls; nephew, Eric Graves and partner Heather of Queensbury; niece, Erin Aurelia and husband Tom of Queensbury.
Lisa took extreme pride in her great nieces Morgan Seeley, Brenn Gilet and Allie Aurelia and her great nephews Drew Seeley and Owen Aurelia, as well as “all her kids” at Regal Theater who she loved as her own.
She is also survived by her cousins Tom Hodges, Cathy Bushman and Aunt Carolyn Hodges.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to have a funeral at this time. There will be a ‘Celebration of Life’ at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral home, Queensbury.
For those who wish to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting our website at www.sbfuneralhome.com.
If you would like to make a donation in Lisa’s name, please do so to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
