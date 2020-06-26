June 25, 1947 — June 23, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Linda Wright, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on June 25, 1947 in Wakefield, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Ray Wright and Felicidade (Sousa) Thurber.

Linda studied as a food chemist and was employed as a Massachusetts State Police Officer while serving a recreational mountain as an Emergency Responder. After retirement, Linda brought prayer and God’s love to the ill in their homes and in hospitals. Linda wanted the best for her family and everyone she met giving food, clothes, funds and love. She had a personal interest in historic homes preserving many that stand today. Other interests included being a member of the Master Gardeners Society, doing demonstrations with the Spinners Guild and many other achievements.

Linda was predeceased by her mother and father.

Survivors are her husband, Norman Phelps; her daughter, Gwendolyn D’Aguir; her son, Stanley S. Piorun IV; her grandson, Glenss Moquin; her granddaughters, Julia D’Aguir and Grace D’Aguir; as well as several cousins.