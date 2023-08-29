Oct. 16, 1945—July 31, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Linda Mae (Tanner) Parillo, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ellis Hospital.

Linda was born on Oct. 16, 1945, the daughter of Myrtle (Holcomb) Tanner and Harmond C. Tanner in Granville, N.Y. She graduated from Granville High School in 1963 and then attended Troy School of Beauty until 1964.

Linda had many interesting jobs but found her calling with the Adirondack Trust Company, Saratoga Springs Main Office, in the Bookkeeping Department on Dec. 10, 1990 until she retired in 2011.

She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an avid golfer and bowler but her passion became jigsaw puzzles later in life. She loved Fall, pumpkins, birthday dinners out for Surf and Turf and especially her ice cream sundaes and desserts.

Linda was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Tanner; father, Harmond Tanner; sister, Shirley Prehoda; and two brothers: Ronald and Wayne Tanner.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Scott) O’Rourke; grandchildren: Michael Bottari (girlfriend Kristen), Breanna (Josh) Davis; along with numerous nieces/nephews; and great-nieces/nephews who she loved with all her heart.

Services and calling hours will be Saturday, Sept. 2, 12 to 2:00 p.m. at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY, followed by burial at North Granville Cemetery in the Tanner plot and a graveside service at 2:30 p.m.

