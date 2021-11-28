Nov. 27, 1946—Nov. 22, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Linda Suckman, 74, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born on Nov. 27, 1946, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Alice V. (Harris) TeBordo.

Linda graduated from Queensbury High School in 1964. She worked for various local businesses throughout the years including The Post Star, Northway Electronics and JC Penney. She took time off to raise her family before settling into her role as Administrative Assistant to the Food Service Director at Queensbury School District where she was a dedicated employee for the last 26 years up until her illness left her unable to work.

In June 1973, she met the love of her life, Robert Suckman. On April 20, 1974, they were married in a small ceremony attended by their closest family and friends.

Linda was a member of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for many years, holding many positions including Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President. She was bestowed the honor of Honorary Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Linda enjoyed gardening and passed this love onto her two boys. In the summer, you could find her in her flower or vegetable garden tinkering away. On a stormy day, she would sit outside on her patio with her sons and watch the storms roll in. Another joy of hers was taking her boys on day trips to destinations including Skene Manor, Quechee Gorge, and Howe Caverns. Some of the greatest memories were made on the frequent trips to Massachusetts to visit her brother and his family.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded by her brother, David TeBordo and her dear friend, Toni Coleman.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Suckman; sons: Christopher and his wife, Lynn of South Glens Falls and Joshua and his wife, Amelia of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Leah Rychlik, Robert L. Suckman, Callie Suckman and Damian Suckman; sister-in-law: Patricia (Bennett) Tebordo; uncle Rev. Nicholas TeBordo; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.

Linda would like to thank all her family and friends for their love and support through the years. Our family would like to thank the staff of the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice for their care of Linda as well as The Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company, family, friends and co-workers for their love, prayers, and support over these last few months.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, officiated by Linda’s uncle, Rev. Nicholas TeBordo.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.

