Linda (Stevens) Zeno

Aug. 8, 1956 — Sept. 28, 2019
GLENS FALLS and BURLINGTON, Vt. — Linda Zeno died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Linda was born on Aug. 8, 1956 in Glens Falls to William and Helen Stevens. She graduated from Argyle Central in 1974, where she was named the most athletic girl. She moved to Burlington and married Tim Zeno on May 25, 1985.
After 35 years, she retired from the People's United Bank as the supervisor of mail and transportation. She excelled in her job, and in 2005 they honored Linda by awarding her the prestigious President's Pinnacle award. Her passion and huge heart was evident as she organized charitable fundraisers in support of Camp Ta Kum Ta and Alex's Lemonade.
Linda loved sports; one of her greatest pleasures was going to her nieces and nephews' games, where her voice could always be heard in the stands. Linda was a lifelong Giants fan, even in their losing years when she referred to them as “those bums.” She loved the fall and her annual trip with family and friends to the North East Kingdom. Linda loved decorating for the holidays; friends and neighbors would turn out to see her Halloween and Christmas decorations. Her huge smile, sense of humor and bigger-than-life personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her beloved dog, Ruby; her siblings, Steve Stevens (Dee), Glenn Stevens (Deb), Pam Ellis (Bub) and Sandi Stevens; her nieces and nephews, Miranda Squires (Rylan), Matt Stevens, Ashley and Dylan Ellis and Kiana and Shea Squires; and her closest and lifelong friends, Roxanne Gardner and Robin Torrey.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Stephen Gregory Cremation 472 Meadowland Dr. Suite 7, Burlington, Vermont. Donations may be made to Camp Ta Kum Ta and Alex's Lemonade.
