July 7, 1944—Nov. 13, 2021

CORINTH — Linda S. Towers, 77, of Angel Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after courageously battling multiple health issues over the past year.

Born on July 7, 1944 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late William and Anita (Primeau) Pope.

She married Lee Towers on June 24, 1995 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Linda was employed as a waitress at Friendly’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs for nine years and along with her husband, owned and operated L & L Cleaning Services for several years.

Linda loved her pets and spending time with her family. She baked many special treats to share during the holiday season (her Christmas cookies were classic and everyone fought to get the most!).

She loved visits with her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing at gatherings. She was accepting of all people and loved putting dinners together for friends and family.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 26 years of Corinth include her children, Louis House (Cindy) of Ballston Spa, Amy Urbaetis (Michael) of Mechanicville, Jeff House (Christy) of Delanson, and Ashleigh Towers (Rob Ballis) of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren, Ian, Brenden, Darrien, Benjamin, and Dylan; two brothers, Gary Pope (Diane) of Ballston Lake and Dennis Pope (Katie) of Port Jervis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. A Celebration of Linda’s Life will then be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. A reception will be immediately after at the Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the Glens Falls Hospital medical staff and also the staff at Indian River Nursing Home in Granville for their kindness and compassionate care given to Linda during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822 or St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs 12866.