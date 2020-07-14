HUDSON FALLS — Linda S. (Olsen) Adams, 59, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with Scleroderma. She was born on December 30, 1960, the daughter of the late George and Marlene Olsen. Linda was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1979. She was employed by several local companies including Traveler’s and Adirondack Community College. Her true passion was caring for children and she built lifelong friendships with them and their families. Linda’s life was made complete by raising her beautiful daughter Aubri. She was a dream come true.

There is a saying about some people that when they walked into a room it brought smiles to everyone’s faces and the room lit up and this could not be truer for anyone but my wife, Linda, she was the person everyone admired. She would do anything for anyone putting her own needs second. Now she will have to be helping others from a distant place and she will because that is her way. She will be whispering in God’s ear when someone needs his help and he had better listen. This shining spirit has left for a better place leaving behind all the medical conditions that plagued her for so long. Linda has had many complications resulting from living with Scleroderma for many years.