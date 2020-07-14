Dec. 30, 1960 — July 10, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Linda S. (Olsen) Adams, 59, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with Scleroderma. She was born on December 30, 1960, the daughter of the late George and Marlene Olsen. Linda was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1979. She was employed by several local companies including Traveler’s and Adirondack Community College. Her true passion was caring for children and she built lifelong friendships with them and their families. Linda’s life was made complete by raising her beautiful daughter Aubri. She was a dream come true.
There is a saying about some people that when they walked into a room it brought smiles to everyone’s faces and the room lit up and this could not be truer for anyone but my wife, Linda, she was the person everyone admired. She would do anything for anyone putting her own needs second. Now she will have to be helping others from a distant place and she will because that is her way. She will be whispering in God’s ear when someone needs his help and he had better listen. This shining spirit has left for a better place leaving behind all the medical conditions that plagued her for so long. Linda has had many complications resulting from living with Scleroderma for many years.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by a brother, David; her grandparents; step-twins James and Natina Adams; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Creswell, whom she cared for deeply; uncle, Bob Northgard; aunt, Jane Ash; and several other people she loved dearly, including several in-laws and her beloved pets Butterball, Twister and Sassy.
She is survived by her husband, Jim of 26 years; daughter, Aubri; stepsons, Brian (Susete) and their children Mercedes, Alexis and Brianna; stepson, Scott; stepdaughter, Tanya; brother, Tom; sisters: Lori Mershon, Diane Olsen and Susan Caputo (Tony); sister-in-law, Dawn Olsen; many nieces and nephews Robert, Ryan and his children Jake, Alex and Julianna; Erika; Blake (Jenny) and their son, Lincoln; Miranda, Ethan, Joshua, Marc and Danielle; her beloved cats Abby and Khaos. Linda will be sadly missed by all.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, 2320 Bath Street, Suite 315, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
