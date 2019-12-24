Aug. 21, 1950 — Dec. 20, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Linda Ralston, 69, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Born on Aug. 21, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Earl and Angeline (Junita) McIntosh.

Linda graduated from Glens Falls High School and worked for 26 years at C.R. Bard in Queensbury, retiring in 2013.

On Oct. 15, 1989, she married Don Ralston in their home.

Linda loved reading, concerts and she was a real fan of Richard Marx.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Deloris Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Ralston of Queensbury; her children, Glenn and Fallon Ralston of Hudson Falls, and Steven and Violet Ralston of Glens Falls; four beautiful grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; her sister, Barbara and Frank DeGregory of Palm City, Florida; her brothers, Edward and Sandra McIntosh of Queensbury, and Tom McIntosh of Queensbury; also her dog, Sadie.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.