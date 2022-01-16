April 12, 1942—Jan. 13, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Linda O’Keefe Terry, 79, of Queensbury, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Born April 12, 1942 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late J. Griffith and Mary H. O’Keefe.

Linda was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, class of 1960 and then went on to graduate in 1962 from Albany Junior College.

She started her career at NY Central then went on to hold positions at Allied Tube & Conduit, Glens Falls National before retiring as a teaching assistant from BOCES.

Linda was an avid volunteer at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and enjoyed spending her free time hanging out with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul Terry.

Survivors include her son, Griff Terry and his wife, Sarah Moses and her sister, Denise Dupell and her husband, Jack.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.