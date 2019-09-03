May 1, 1945 — Aug. 4, 2019
PATERSON, NJ — Linda McMahon Carr passed away after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Linda was the daughter of the late Harris Lee Morris and Ruth Sampson Morris. Linda graduated in 1962 from Danbury High School, Danbury, Connecticut. In 1966 she graduated from the University of New Hampshire, and in 1984 received her masters in social work from Adelphia University. Linda worked as a school social worker and retired from Questar III after 30 years. Linda was committed to her community and helping the children and worked as a youth counselor for the Lake George Youth Commission for many years. She coached baseball and softball, chaperoned ski trips, and was a cub scout den mother. Linda traveled often and visited Europe, North America, Central America, South America and Africa. Pancreatic cancer did not stop Linda from living life to the fullest. She chaperoned her grandson’s preschool field trip, attended her grandsons’ band concerts, continued to travel, play bridge, tennis and had an overall great attitude that she would beat her illness. Her hope exuded and lifted others up by her positive attitude. Linda is survived by her son, Scott McMahon, MD of Clifton Park; her daughter, Christine Linda Cooper, her husband, Kenneth Robert Cooper; grandchildren, Colin and Gavin McMahon and Jack and Ryan Cooper; sister, Margery Morris Burns, her husband James Burns.
Linda was predeceased by her brother, Harris Lee Morris Jr.
Linda’s family would like to thank the doctors at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas whose groundbreaking treatments and continuous hope no doubt extended her life. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, located at 71 Montcalm, St., Lake George with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Caldwell Preschool.
